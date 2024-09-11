Berrow fundraisers to serve up cream teas this Saturday for charity

A group of Berrow fundraisers will be raising a cuppa for charity on Saturday (September 14th) when they hold a fundraising cream tea.

Hilary Cox will be serving up hundreds of teas to the general public at her home, Newcote in Brent Road, from 2-4.30pm to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

Hilary says: “Its a chance to earn the delivery money needed to sell all the boxes on their journey overseas.”

“The Charity Samaritan’s Purse run their Christmas Shoebox appeal every year and invite people to fill their own box with gifts for a child who may never have received a Christmas present before.”

“Coming to the cream tea is a great way to help get these gifts to the children while enjoying homemade scones with clotted cream and jam.”

“Its in Brent Road on Saturday 2-4.30pm and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.

“Last year we raised over £400 which paid for 80 boxes to be sent to the countries surrounding Ukraine. Let’s see if we can send even more this year!”

Pictured: Hilary Cox, Zoe Ryder and Sue Kilduff at a previous event