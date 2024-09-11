9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow fundraisers to serve up cream teas this Saturday for charity
News

Berrow fundraisers to serve up cream teas this Saturday for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of Berrow fundraisers will be raising a cuppa for charity on Saturday (September 14th) when they hold a fundraising cream tea.

Hilary Cox will be serving up hundreds of teas to the general public at her home, Newcote in Brent Road, from 2-4.30pm to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

Hilary says: “Its a chance to earn the delivery money needed to sell all the boxes on their journey overseas.”

“The Charity Samaritan’s Purse run their Christmas Shoebox appeal every year and invite people to fill their own box with gifts for a child who may never have received a Christmas present before.”

“Coming to the cream tea is a great way to help get these gifts to the children while enjoying homemade scones with clotted cream and jam.”

“Its in Brent Road on Saturday 2-4.30pm and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.
“Last year we raised over £400 which paid for 80 boxes to be sent to the countries surrounding Ukraine. Let’s see if we can send even more this year!”
Pictured: Hilary Cox, Zoe Ryder and Sue Kilduff at a previous event
Previous article
PHOTOS: Afternoon of flower arranging in Burnham-On-Sea is a ‘blooming’ success
Next article
Highbridge gymnastics club member selected to represent Great Britain at Portugal event

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
9.1 ° C
10.5 °
6.8 °
77 %
2.2kmh
1 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com