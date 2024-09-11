PHOTOS: Afternoon of flower arranging in Burnham is a ‘blooming’ success

Over 30 people attended a flower arranging afternoon in Burnham-On-Sea as part of a series of activities for over 65s in the community supported by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund.

The Princess Theatre held its ‘Blooms & Brews’ event on Tuesday (10th September) where it welcomed Di Philips from Burnham Area Flower Club for an afternoon of flower arranging and a demonstration.

A spokespersons says: “Of course, these afternoons aren’t complete without a light refreshment. The attendees enjoyed tea and cake at the Cabaret Café Bar before getting stuck into creating their own arrangements with the help of Di, Kaz and Joy.”

“The group of 30 attendees were able to create the own floral arrangement to take home. While some of the group had experience in arranging, many were complete beginners and managed to create beautiful centre pieces.”

The next event in this series will be an afternoon of pottery painting on Wednesday 16th October, where those in attendance will be able choose from a selection of items to decorate.

The pots will then be taken to be glazed and fired ready for collection at another date. More details to follow.