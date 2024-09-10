Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House care home celebrates its 60th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House care home has celebrated its 60th anniversary this week.

Staff and residents gathered together at the home in Steart Drive on Tuesday (September 10th) to mark the special milestone during its annual harvest supper.

Matet Estioco, Business Manager, said the home was opened on September 10th, 1964 by Brigadier Frith and recounted some of the history.

Matet said: “Over the past six decades, our home has been a pillar of unwavering commitment, compassion and quality care. We have seen countless lives touched and transformed.”

“For the past 20 years of the 60 years, I have worked alongside such dedicated and hardworking staff and colleagues, and saw the positive impact we’ve had on the lives of our residents and their families.”

She adds: “During this time, we’ve earned an Outstanding rating from the CQC, reflecting our enduring commitment to quality care, so and today is an opportunity to honour everyone who has been part of this journey — past and present.”

“I also want to take a moment to thank all of our visitors — our residents’ families, friends, health care professionals and the broader community. You play an essential role in making our care home a truly special place. We are so grateful for your continued support.”