Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox votes against cut in winter fuel payments

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox says he has this week voted against winter fuel payments this winter to show his support to local pensioners.

“I voted against this plan and will continue to support vulnerable pensioners through the winter months as best as I can,” he says.

He adds that around 19,392 pensioners in the Bridgwater Constituency – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – will now lose up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payment after Labour MPs voted to scrap the scheme in the House of Commons on 10th September.

In total, 347 Labour MPs voted to cut the payments, despite warnings that pensioners would be forced to choose between heating and eating this winter.

After the vote, which only came about after strong pressure from Conservatives, Ashley Fox MP for Bridgwater said he would continue to fight to help protect vulnerable older people during the winter and will lobby the Government to change their plans.

Ashley Fox said: “This heartless decision just shows clearly where Keir Starmer and his Labour Government have fixed their priorities and it is not with the 19,392 pensioners who live here in the Bridgwater Constituency.”

“Despite knowing older people will be struggling to pay to heat their homes this winter – their own report said so – Labour MPs still decided to take this money away from pensioners. It has not taken long for Labour ministers and this Government to reveal their true colours.”

Shouts of “shame” were heard in the Commons chamber as the result was announced, which will mean the number of fuel payments will fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million this winter.

Dozens of Labour MPs were reported to have been planning to abstain in protest at the cuts despite Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging them to back the government.

Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC that the impact on the 10 million pensioners losing out would be lessened by the fact pensions are rising by 4% in April, increasing the full state pension by £460 a year.