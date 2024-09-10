10.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 11, 2024
News

East Brent CoE Academy near Burnham-On-Sea rebrands with new logo and uniform

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

East Brent Church of England Academy School near Burnham-On-Sea has rebranded with a new logo and uniform for the new academic year.

The school and pre-school, located at the foot of Brent Knoll, have also announced a series of open days for new parents to find out more.

A spokesperson says: “Our new green uniform and tree logo represent the nature that surrounds our school.”

“We are nestled at the foot of Brent Knoll in the beautiful village of East Brent and as part of the community we wanted to reflect our beautiful natural surroundings.”

“We have spaces in all year groups from pre-school to year 4, so please contact the school if you would like a tour and be interested in joining our lovely village school and what it offers.”

The other will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 9.30am. For more information, call the school on 01278 760490. The school is part of the Wessex Learning Trust, a group of 17 academies in the region.

