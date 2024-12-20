4.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 20, 2024
News

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge holds annual awards evening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge held its annual awards evening on Wednesday (18th December), celebrating the outstanding achievements of students from the past academic year.

Families, staff, and students gathered to recognise excellence across a range of academic, sporting, and extracurricular pursuits.

The ceremony was led by the school’s five head students – Austin, Leah, Caspar, Casey, and Antony – who showcased their leadership and confidence in hosting the event.

Awards were presented to students in a variety of categories, including subject-specific awards for last year’s Year 9, Year 11, and Year 13 students.

Additional awards were given for sporting excellence, Duke of Edinburgh achievements, Head of Year recognitions, and the Headteacher’s Award, which celebrated those who went above and beyond in their contributions to the school community.

Guest of Honour for the evening was Dr Andrew ‘Beau’ Beaumont who spoke about his own experiences as a former King Alfs student and gave inspirational messages to the audience.

Headteacher Dan Milford presented the top individual awards at the end of the evening and said: “Our annual Awards Evening is one of the highlights of the year and an event we all look forward to.”

“Celebrating the achievements of our wonderful students with their families is really special and a moment that can be cherished.”

“Listening to our wonderful singers during the night was also fabulous, they have such talent!”

Story compiled by Zoe, one of the school’s Jill Dando News Centre team

