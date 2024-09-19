King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge to hold community breakfast event

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge is to hold a community breakfast later this month.

Following the success of the school’s first Community Breakfast held in July, the school will be hosting a second event on Friday 27th September at 8.30am.

The breakfast in July brought over 60 members of the community together from various local stakeholders including health, the police, schools, local charities and Highbridge and Burnham businesses.

Discussions were had around how everyone can pull together to improve lives for the families in the towns and at this meeting in September, plans and groups can begin to be formed.

The event will once again be hosted by Dan Milford, Headteacher at TKASA and Doreen Smith, Connect Somerset Area Champion.

Mr Milford said: “We were thrilled with the attendance at the last event and it was wonderful to see so many members of our community come together to discuss our towns.”

“We now want to build on that first breakfast meeting and begin to formulate a plan for 2024-25 which will help to support all the families in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.”

If you would like to attend the event that will be held from 8.30am-11am on Friday 27th September in the Conference Room at the school, then please contact laura.baggaley@tkasa.theplt.org.uk.

“Many local people have already signed up for the event and it would be great to see new faces who didn’t come to the July breakfast.”