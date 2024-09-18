15.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 19, 2024
News Emergency services called to overturned car on Burnham-On-Sea road bend
News

Emergency services called to overturned car on Burnham-On-Sea road bend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evening (September 18th).

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to Stoddens Road just before 5pm where a vehicle had left the road on the sharp bend near the BASC sports ground, pictured here.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called at 4.55pm to a single vehicle collision in Stoddens Road where a Fiat Panda had left the road.”

She added that the driver had been helped from the car by the crews and then treated at the scene by paramedics.

The spokeswoman added: “There were not believed to have been any life changing injuries.”

Cheddar fire station attended the incident while Burnham fire station’s crew was dealing with a separate incident in Weston.

The Stoddens Road bend has seen many collisions over the years. A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew rescued a motorist from a car there in 2021. And in 2019, a car crashed off the road at the bend, leaving it in the vegetation.

There was another crash on the road bend in 2017 and nearby residents called for safety improvements there in 2012. Crashes also occurred in August 2010 and December 2010.

