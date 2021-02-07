A motorist was rescued by firefighters after a car crashed into a ditch in Burnham-On-Sea late on Friday night (February 5th).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stoddens Road at 11.43pm following the single vehicle incident on the bend near the BASC sports ground.

A crew from Bridgwater attended the scene.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On arrival the crews found one car in a ditch on its side with one person still trapped by the seatbelt and got to work assist the casualty using small tools and a short extension ladder.”

Police also attended and an investigation was underway to establish the cause.