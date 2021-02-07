A further 111 people in Somerset have tested positive for Covid-19 tests during the latest 24-hour period.

According to official Government data on Saturday February 7th, Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – saw 33 positive tests over the previous 24 hours, taking its total since the start of the pandemic to 4,573.

There were also 25 new confirmed cases in South Somerset, taking its total to 4,652 cases, while Somerset West & Taunton has 36 new cases, for a tally of 5,397. Mendip has 17 new confirmed cases for an overall total of 3,016.

In the last week, there have been 14 sad deaths in Sedgemoor of people within 28 days of positive test.

Despite the cases, weekly infection rates show the number of people in Somerset being infected by Covid-19 is falling.

And the R number is now at 0.7 to 0.9 in the south west with a daily infection growth rate range of -6% to -2% as of 5th February 2021.