Burnham-On-Sea pizza company Haverslice gains council’s support for expansion

A popular business offering takeaway pizza in Burnham-On-Sea has this week been given the support of town councillors in its bid to expand into bigger premises.

We reported in May that Haverslice had announced its plans to create a new pizza restaurant called The Hub in Love Lane, complete with a customer dining area, a takeaway counter, an extended menu and customer parking.

The firm is taking over the premises previously occupied by Batch Plumbing, which is Unit 8 at the front of the Westmans Trading Estate in Love Lane.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council considered the company’s planning application at a meeting on Wednesday evening (September 18th) for a ‘retrospective change of use from retail plumbing shop to food takeaway with seating’.

Cllr Barbara Vickers noted there had been an objection lodged on the grounds of a lack of parking and extended opening hours of 7am-11pm that are different to the former plumbing business, and could potentially cause late night noise. However, Cllr Paul Wynn noted that “the trading estate already sees deliveries in the late evening, so it would not be a big change.”

Cllr Vickers added that although the restaurant is expected to seat around 30 people, it is unlikely that this would lead to a similiar number of vehicles. She added that “on balance I support it as it will benefit the economy, and is a sustainable development from an award-winning pizza company.”

Town councillors raised no observations and the recommendation to proceed will be sent to Somerset Council for a final decision.

George Havercroft, owner of Haverslice, welcomed the news and told Burnham-On-Sea.com he plans to open The Hub before November’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

“This will be something very special, with a new customer dining area, a fully functional takeaway counter, an extended menu, extended hours and customer parking. This is a very exciting move for our growing team and we can’t wait to serve you from our one-stop shop.”

Earlier this year, Haverslice was named ‘best pizza takeaway in Somerset’ in the fifth annual European Enterprise Awards.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Haverslice acquired Treats Pizza last March. They started by serving up their pizzas from several converted horseboxes, as reported here, and George opened a store in Berrow in 2022.