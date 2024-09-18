Burnham and Highbridge Men’s and Women’s Sheds to hold open day

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s and Womens Sheds are holding an open day on Saturday, September 28th for local people to find out more about the activities and facilities on offer.

The organisations, based at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge, will be holding the event from 11am-3pm.

There will be demonstrations of wood turning, crafting, plus a tool and craft sale, along with refreshments.

Russel Gleed, Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a great place to make new friends, gain new skills and share knowledge while creating things in relaxed surroundings.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s and Womens Sheds will be demonstrating their activities. All are welcome to attend to find out more.