Local coastal erosion in the spotlight at Berrow Conservation Group meeting tonight

Local coastal erosion will be in the spotlight when Berrow Conservation Group holds its latest meeting this evening (Tuesday, January 28th) with a speaker from the Environment Agency.

John Buttivant, the Environment Agency officer with responsibility for the management of our local coastline, will be the guest.

“He will continue and expand on the discussions we had last October with Dr Mark Wiggins from the Plymouth Coastal Laboratory about their ongoing monitoring and the state of our sand dunes system,” says the group’s Andrea Johnstone.

“This continues to be a subject of great significance and importance for all of us who live on our length of coastline.”

The meeting takes place in Berrow Village Hall at 7.30pm. Annual membership fees of the conservation group are £10 with a £2.00 fee for meetings. Visitor fees are £5 per meeting.

“Everyone is most welcome to attend and refreshments will be provided.”