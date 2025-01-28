Weston Hospicecare invites Burnham residents to join fundraising walk

Bunham-On-Sea residents are being invited by Weston Hospicecare to join its 2025 Men’s March on Saturday 8th February, raising funds for the local hospice.

The ten-mile walking challenge takes participants on a scenic march along the promenade, through Weston woods, across Sand Bay and up to Sand Point before returning to celebrate at the Grand Pier.

There are also designated turn around points at two and five miles for anyone wanting to join in, but walk shorter distances.

Nicola Slark, Events and Challenges Manager, says: “The Men’s March is a powerful event that not only raises essential funds for Weston Hospicecare but also brings together our community in support of a cause that impacts so many families.”

“Every step taken on this ten-mile walk helps ensure that we can continue providing our vital care, free of charge, to those who need it most. With 80% of Weston Hospicecare’s funding coming from our community, your support and participation truly makes a difference, and I hope to see as many faces at this year’s Men’s March as possible.”

This year, the Men’s March is sponsored by Thatchers Cider and participants can look forward to a refreshing pint of cider (or soft drink) and a delicious Parsons Bakery pasty while enjoying the Six Nations rugby on the Grand Pier after finishing the walk.

Participants can also look forward to adding to or starting their collection of Men’s March commemorative pint glasses, with every person taking part receiving one at the finish line.

Kyran Hawkes, Men’s March Participant and Weston Hospicecare’s Family Support Team Leader said: “I’m proud to be taking part in this year’s Men’s March to support Weston Hospicecare as it’s a cause that is important to me both personally and professionally.”

“My Grandad, Brian, died under Weston Hospice’s care in April. I saw firsthand the amazing care that our staff provide. The relief that Weston Hospicecare gave to my family was incredible, they felt listened to, cared for, and unburdened of pressures. None of this can be provided without funding, so this year I’m marching in memory of this important man in my life, for our Hospice.”

The Men’s March, a steadfast event in the Weston Hospicecare calendar, also aims to tackle the difficult subject of grief and bereavement, with men statistically less likely to explore their emotions or seek the support they might need.

Kyran continues: “As Men, we all have different ways of processing our grief, talking about our emotions, and fighting our own struggles with our minds. The Men’s March is a place to be alongside others like you, to walk, to talk, and to not be alone. So why not come and join us? Don’t want to come alone? Then I’ll be there with you, as will many others, everyone is welcome. The Men’s March is all about raising money for Weston Hospicecare as well as starting conversations and opening up avenues of support & connection.”

Alongside members of the Weston Hospicecare team, the Hospice’s own Men in Sheds will be at the 2025 Men’s March, giving participants the opportunity to chat to the ‘shedders’ and find out more about the group. This year will also extend a very warm welcome to the local Talk Club who will also be there to offer information about their club as well as walking the route and encouraging others to join in with them.

The deadline for registrations for this year’s Men’s March is midnight on Sunday 2nd February and anyone interested in taking part can find more information and register here: www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mens-march