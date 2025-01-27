Sheep deaths prompt landowner’s emotional appeal to Burnham-On-Sea dog owners

A Burnham-On-Sea land owner has urged dog owners to keep pets on leads while walking across fields with grazing livestock in them after several sheep were fatally attacked.

Sam Jackson says one sheep had to be put down last year and a second has this month also been put down after suffering several injuries in a dog attack.

The field at Edithmead, shown below on the map, has a public footpath running across it, so walkers are able to use it, but Sam says dogs should not be left to roam and run after sheep.

“It’s the second year running we’ve had sheep attacks on this piece of land near the train tracks at Edithmead,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It’s horrible, and quite sickening. We urge dog owners to be more responsible.”

“It’s completely avoidable if dog owners keep them on leads while they are in fields with livestock.”

Sam added: “Just a couple of days ago we found a dog running around chasing the sheep, and the owners refused to put it on a lead.”