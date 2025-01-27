Resurfacing work on Burnham-On-Sea roundabout extended after stormy weather

Stormy weather conditions have delayed resurfacing work on a roundabout in Burnham-On-Sea.

The work at the Tesco roundabout has been underway over the past week 1at the junction of Queen’s Drive and Love Lane.

The council’s contractor, Heidelberg Materials, was due to carry out the work during the evenings from 21st-28th January between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on week days only.

However, the works have now been extended into this week and the road closures will be in place until Wednesday, January 29th.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “Please be aware that the resurfacing works on Love Lane roundabout have been extended. The road closure will now be in place from 6.30pm to 11.30pm until the evening of January 29. The road will be open outside of these times.

“This is due to the recent storm event which has delayed progress.”

For information or questions, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.