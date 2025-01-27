9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 27, 2025
Met Office warns of more high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today and tomorrow.

It comes after a stormy Sunday (January 26th) when heavy rain left pools of surface water on roads in the Burnham-On-Sea area, pictured, and caused flooding in some low-lying parts of Somerset.

A yellow weather for high winds is in force during today (Monday) until 6am on Tuesday morning.

“A period of strong and gusty southwesterly winds is likely to affect southern parts of England and Wales through Monday and at first on Tuesday,” says the Met Office.

“Gusts to 60 or 70 mph are possible near the coast, with gusts of 50mph possible inland. Winds will gradually ease from the west on Tuesday morning.”

