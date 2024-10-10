4.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLocal group Our Highbridge presented with award recognising its community service
News

Local group Our Highbridge presented with award recognising its community service

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge community group Our Highbridge has this week been presented with an award recognising its service to the community.

Mike Best, Chair of Somerset Council, presented the ‘service to the community’ award to the team.

The group’s Nadja McDevitt says: “We are very proud to receive this award from the Chair of Somerset Council, recognising our work in Highbridge. A big thank you to Cllr Lesley Millard for nominating us, and to all the team at Our Highbridge CIC.”

“This award is also for the organisations in and around Highbridge who have supported us along the way and for the people of the town who take part in our events.”

“You all help make the town a better place and we couldn’t do it without you. There will  be more good things to come for Highbridge so watch this space.”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate haul of medals at regional tournament
Next article
Two months of roadworks to start in Highbridge as project to upgrade gas pipes begins

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
4.8 ° C
6 °
3.4 °
92 %
1.4kmh
3 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com