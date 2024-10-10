Local group Our Highbridge presented with award recognising its community service

Highbridge community group Our Highbridge has this week been presented with an award recognising its service to the community.

Mike Best, Chair of Somerset Council, presented the ‘service to the community’ award to the team.

The group’s Nadja McDevitt says: “We are very proud to receive this award from the Chair of Somerset Council, recognising our work in Highbridge. A big thank you to Cllr Lesley Millard for nominating us, and to all the team at Our Highbridge CIC.”

“This award is also for the organisations in and around Highbridge who have supported us along the way and for the people of the town who take part in our events.”

“You all help make the town a better place and we couldn’t do it without you. There will be more good things to come for Highbridge so watch this space.”