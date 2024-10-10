PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate haul of medals at regional tournament

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating winning a haul of medals at a regional tournament.

The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual Honiton Invitational this month.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “Once again Monarchs gymnasts have done amazingly well at the Honiton Invitational competition with clubs from all over Great Britain.”

“Monarchs coaches would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts, they all did amazingly.”

Results from the competition:

Eliza F & Marnie Gold

Ivy & Fayth Gold

Shannon & Esme Gold

Maddie & Eliza S Silver

Sanae and Margot Silver

Shannon, Edee & Violet Silver

Victoria And Bonnie Silver

Verity, Katherine & Chloe Bronze

Poppy & Sophia Bronze

Seren & Matilda 4 th

Eliza & & Mia 4 th

Edie, Mia & Rosie 7th