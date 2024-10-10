PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate haul of medals at regional tournament

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating winning a haul of medals at a regional tournament.
The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual Honiton Invitational this month.
The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “Once again Monarchs gymnasts have done amazingly well at the Honiton Invitational competition with clubs from all over Great Britain.”
“Monarchs coaches would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts, they all did amazingly.”
Results from the competition:
- Eliza F & Marnie Gold
- Ivy & Fayth Gold
- Shannon & Esme Gold
- Maddie & Eliza S Silver
- Sanae and Margot Silver
- Shannon, Edee & Violet Silver
- Victoria And Bonnie Silver
- Verity, Katherine & Chloe Bronze
- Poppy & Sophia Bronze
- Seren & Matilda 4th
- Eliza & & Mia 4th
- Edie, Mia & Rosie 7th
- Verity & Lilah 9th
- Molly & Jaz 9th
- Katie & Emi 12th
- Mya & Cheylea 17th
- Raegan & Perrie 24th
- Maiya & Evie 18th
- Sanae & Lacey 18th