Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 11, 2024
HomeNews
News

PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate haul of medals at regional tournament

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating winning a haul of medals at a regional tournament.

The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual Honiton Invitational this month.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “Once again Monarchs gymnasts have done amazingly well at the Honiton Invitational competition with clubs from all over Great Britain.”

“Monarchs coaches would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts, they all did amazingly.”

Results from the competition:

  • Eliza F & Marnie Gold
  • Ivy & Fayth Gold
  • Shannon & Esme Gold
  • Maddie & Eliza S  Silver
  • Sanae and Margot Silver

  • Shannon, Edee & Violet Silver
  • Victoria And Bonnie Silver
  • Verity, Katherine & Chloe Bronze
  • Poppy & Sophia Bronze
  • Seren & Matilda 4th
  • Eliza & & Mia 4th
  • Edie, Mia & Rosie 7th

  • Verity & Lilah 9th
  • Molly & Jaz 9th
  • Katie & Emi 12th
  • Mya & Cheylea 17th
  • Raegan & Perrie 24th
  • Maiya & Evie 18th
  • Sanae & Lacey 18th
