Local solar energy firm to launch new project improving home energy efficiency in Burnham

Local solar energy firm Burnham and Weston Energy CIC has secured funding to launch a new project improving home energy efficiency in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Launching this month, the retrofitting project aims to explore a hyperlocal model that makes energy-efficient home upgrades more accessible and affordable for Burnham residents.

Working with the Centre for Energy Equality, the project will use their Fairer Warmth platform to assess retrofit potential based on each home’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, age, and other features.

Residents in Burnham North, Highbridge and Burnham South will be invited to update their property details through the Fairer Warmth platform, enabling a detailed, community-wide assessment of retrofit needs.

Burnham and Weston Energy will then group homes by type (archetype) and, at their discretion, select ten homes that best represent the local housing stock for free retrofit assessments.

These assessments will pinpoint the most impactful energy-saving upgrades for each building type, creating a clear ‘retrofit roadmap’ for each.

Covering everything from insulation to ventilation, these roadmaps will show how to make homes warmer, lower energy bills, and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

This approach will also set cost benchmarks, laying the groundwork for widespread, replicable improvements to housing efficiency across Burnham-On-Sea.

While the project will fund the cost of retrofit assessments for ten homes, homeowners will need to secure funding for the actual retrofit works through grants or other available funding sources. All findings will be shared with the community to encourage widespread adoption of energy-efficient practices.

The Fairer Warmth platform also offers local people access to a wealth of local and national resources, including grant information and energy-saving tips.

By signing up, users can access local and national grant funding for home improvements and get support with keeping your home warm and dry; Explore energy efficiency measures suitable for your home, complete with estimated savings; Learn simple, affordable tips and tricks to save on energy.

The Fairer Warmth platform is set to launch later this month. In the meantime, if you’ve completed a retrofit project in Burnham-On-Sea, we invite you to share your experience to help guide others in the community.

To get in touch, see: https://www. burnhamandwestonenergy.co.uk/# contact