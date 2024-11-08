Somerset Council invites public opinion on the future of local pharmaceutical services

Somerset Council is calling on residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to help shape the future of pharmaceutical services in the county.

The council is conducting a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) consultation for the public to share their thoughts and contribute to the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment statutory report produced by the Somerset Health and Wellbeing Board.

A spokesman says: “The PNA is a comprehensive assessment of the current and future pharmaceutical needs of the local population and is used to review local community pharmaceutical services and evaluate whether they adequately meet the county’s needs.”

“NHS commissioners use the results of the PNA to work out if any changes might be needed in local pharmacy services. Despite the name, the PNA does not review the quality of pharmaceutical provision, it helps to inform decisions.”

“We encourage the people of Somerset to share their thoughts and experiences by completing the online survey before 1st January 2025.”

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Public Health, Climate Change and Environment, Councillor Graham Oakes adds: “I firmly believe that access to high-quality pharmaceutical services is essential for the health and well-being of our residents.”

“A robust pharmaceutical service ensures that residents receive the medications and advice to manage their health effectively.”

“Pharmacies also play a critical role in preventative care, helping to reduce the burden on our healthcare system. By participating in the consultation, we can work together to identify areas for improvement.”

To take part please visit Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment Consultation