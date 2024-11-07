13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Man arrested after drone flown over Burnham-On-Sea Carnival hits two spectators
News

Man arrested after drone flown over Burnham-On-Sea Carnival hits two spectators

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drone flying offences after a drone was flown over the crowds at this week’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival and hit several people.

Officers were called after the drone hit two people who were watching the procession near the southern end of the High Street on Monday (November 4th).

A Police spokesman confirms: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drone flying offences, including flying a drone over a crowd, at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday night.”

“Officers on patrol at the annual event noticed the drone flying and found it had hit two members of the public but, thankfully, we are not aware of any injuries caused to the two people.”

“The man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

“Members of the public are reminded that drones should not be flown over crowds. Not only is it a breach of the Civil Aviation laws, but it is also potentially dangerous.”

To find out more about the Civil Aviation Authority rules for drones, click here.

