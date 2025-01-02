2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 02, 2025
Body recovered from beach in call-out for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboats

Police say a body of a man has sadly been recovered from a beach after Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboats were called out over the Christmas period.

Coastguards and RNLI crews were called out on Saturday morning December 28th, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson says: “At 11.53am on Saturday 28th December, we were called to Lilstock Beach following the discovery of a body by a member of the public.”

“Officers attended, along with emergency service colleagues, and the body of a man was recovered from the beach.”

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending the outcome of a forensic post-mortem examination.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man, who is believed to be aged between 40 and 60.”

Lilstock Beach is located near Hinkley Point power station between Burnham-On-Sea and Watchet.

