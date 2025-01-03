-0.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 03, 2025
News
News

Police car collides with two vehicles in crash near Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Police car collided with two other vehicles in a crash near Burnham-On-Sea on New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Harp Road and the Mark Causeway in the village of Mark, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At around 4.40pm on Wednesday 1st January, a police officer driving a marked vehicle was responding with blue lights and sirens to a road traffic collision.”

“The vehicle was involved in a collision with two other cars driven by members of the public at the junction of Mark Causeway.”

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision.”

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and re-opened at around 7.50pm.

Pictured: The crash occurred during a period of heavy rain in the Burnham area 

