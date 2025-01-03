-0.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice to hold free bike-marking sessions in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge
News

Police to hold free bike-marking sessions in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding free bicycle marking sessions in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this weekend to help deter thieves.

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 4th January from 2.30pm-5pm and at Asda in Highbridge on Sunday 5th January from 1.30pm-4pm.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

It comes after Christmas when many new bikes are traditionally bought for youngsters.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

“This is a great way to have your bike put on the bike register for free!” says a Police spokesman.

Previous article
Body recovered from beach in call-out for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboats
Next article
History of Highbridge’s maritime radio station to be explored at history group meeting

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
-0.4 ° C
0.4 °
-2.1 °
96 %
2.3kmh
2 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
4 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com