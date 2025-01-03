Police to hold free bike-marking sessions in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding free bicycle marking sessions in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this weekend to help deter thieves.

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 4th January from 2.30pm-5pm and at Asda in Highbridge on Sunday 5th January from 1.30pm-4pm.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

It comes after Christmas when many new bikes are traditionally bought for youngsters.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

“This is a great way to have your bike put on the bike register for free!” says a Police spokesman.