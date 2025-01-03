History of Highbridge’s maritime radio station to be explored at history group meeting

North Sedgemoor Local History Group is hosting a presentation on the history of Highbridge’s maritime radio station.

Burnham-On-Sea historian and author Larry Bennett, pictured, will give a presentation about the local maritime radio station, Portishead Radio.

The presentation will be held on Wednesday 8th January from 7pm – 9pm at the King Alfred School Lecture Theatre.

Portishead Radio was a significant maritime radio station located in Highbridge that operated from 1928 until 2000 and was the world’s largest and busiest long-distance HF maritime radio station. The station provided worldwide maritime communications and long-range aeronautical communications.

The Highbridge site opened in 1925 and served as the receiving station for the Portishead Radio. It played a crucial role during World War II by maintaining communications with the British merchant navy and patrol aircraft in the North Atlantic. The station was eventually closed in 2000, and the building was demolished in 2007.

The buildings made way for the Mulholland Park housing estate, named after former station manager Don Mulholland and his father Robert, who also worked at the station.

Membership of North Sedgemoor Local History Group costs £10 per season or £5 for visitors per session.

