Tributes paid to community-spirited Burnham resident who has died aged 95

Tributes have been paid to a community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea resident who has died aged 95.

Joyce Beard, pictured on the left, sadly passed away in December. She was a former town councillor and also a member of several community groups in the town.

She was a founding member and former Chair of Highbridge’s Friends of Apex Park, which oversees the popular park.

Derek Chivers, a fellow member at the Friends of Apex Park, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “She was so supportive of our park over the decades and was always there in an active role at our meetings and at events such as the Apex Park Playday and our Santa’s grotto. She is greatly missed.”

Joyce was also an active member for over 40 years at Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club, based at the town’s BAY Centre, helping provide social activities for adults with learning difficulties, and she was also a supporter of the Stroke Club there.

The Gateway Club’s Julia Elswood told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Joyce was a treasured volunteer at the club. She was an active member and had several roles. She was instrumental in the running of our club and was always so welcoming to those attending.”

As reported here, the Gateway Club held a celebration in 2019 to mark Joyce’s involvement, pictured above.

Joyce was also involved with Highbridge Scouts for many years and served on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council as a councillor for Highbridge.

Former Highbridge town councillor Pat Burge recalled this week: “Joyce was always involved actively in local community activities and was a hard worker. I will remember her for being active to the end.”