Nativity performers coming to Burnham-On-Sea church this December

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church will welcome 4Front Theatre to perform the nativity Herald of Herod in December.

The free show will be held on Wednesday 4th December at 6pm at the church and is open to all.

A spokesman says: “Explore the nativity story like never before with plenty of songs, plenty of laughs, and a very boo-able baddy, in 4Front’s brand new Christmas pan-tivity!”

“The show is suitable for the whole family, with enough fun to keep little ones engaged and enough laughs to keep the grown-ups smiling the whole way through.”





“With the support of Burnham on Sea Baptist church we’re performing this show in local schools over this month and we can’t wait to bring it to Burnham-On-Sea”, adds Emily Simpson of 4Front Theatre.

Minister Rob Howlett adds: “We are really excited to be able to bring 4Front Theatre Group back to Burnham for this wonderful production. It will be fun for all the family and such a great way to start the Christmas season.”