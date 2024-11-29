8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 29, 2024
Rich's Cider near Highbridge holding Christmas fair tonight
News

Rich’s Cider near Highbridge holding Christmas fair tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

ai generated, santa claus, gift

Rich’s Cider in Watchfield near Highbridge is holding its annual Christmas Fair today (Friday November 29th).

Molly Scott says: “We have over 40 stalls showcasing some of our fantastic local suppliers as well as lots of independent local businesses & their brilliant products. With lots of delicious samples & deals available. There’s sure to be something for everyone!”

“Santa will be attending & this year you have the option to have a proper meet & greet with Santa, including a chance to give Santa your letter, have a photo & receive a present.”

“The Fair is free to attend and will take place between 4pm and 8pm, with festive food and refreshments available at the Cider Press Restaurant throughout.”

“Lucy Anna Taylor and the Rock Choir will be providing some festive entertainment.”

“Following last year’s overwhelming response, we have extra stewards from the Vagabonds Carnival Club helping with the event, including fully stewarded parking! We kindly ask you to car share where possible to try to allow everyone the opportunity to attend.”

