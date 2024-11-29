8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea ‘Santa Paws’ Christmas party for dogs and their owners
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea ‘Santa Paws’ Christmas party for dogs and their owners

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A special Christmas party afternoon for dogs and their owners is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (December 7th).

The ‘Santa Paws’ event will be held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close from 2-4pm.

“An inclusive, fun and festive party for you and your four-legged friend with free entry and everyone is welcome!” says organiser Lel Beattie of Ulti-mutt paws, a dog training business.

She adds: “There will be a free gift for every puppy and dog plus festive themed activities to do with your dog:

Sausage bobbing, Lucky dip, Photos with Santa, DIY personalised paw-print, Christmas decorations, Raffle and refreshments.”

Previous article
Rich’s Cider near Highbridge holding Christmas fair tonight
Next article
Scouts Post low-cost Christmas card delivery launches in Burnham area

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
8.3 ° C
9.4 °
8.1 °
86 %
2.7kmh
83 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com