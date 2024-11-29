Burnham-On-Sea ‘Santa Paws’ Christmas party for dogs and their owners

A special Christmas party afternoon for dogs and their owners is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (December 7th).

The ‘Santa Paws’ event will be held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close from 2-4pm.

“An inclusive, fun and festive party for you and your four-legged friend with free entry and everyone is welcome!” says organiser Lel Beattie of Ulti-mutt paws, a dog training business.

She adds: “There will be a free gift for every puppy and dog plus festive themed activities to do with your dog:

Sausage bobbing, Lucky dip, Photos with Santa, DIY personalised paw-print, Christmas decorations, Raffle and refreshments.”