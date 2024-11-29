8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 29, 2024
News

Scouts Post low-cost Christmas card delivery launches in Burnham area

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Christmas Scout Post run by Huntspill and Highbridge Scouts

A popular, long-running low-cost Christmas card delivery service run by Huntspill and Highbridge Scouts is underway across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The Scout Post service, which runs from November 25th – 13th December, has been provided for more than 30 years, raising thousands of pounds for the group over the decades.

Cards are delivered locally for just 50p per card by the Scouts and are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.

The Scouts previously teamed up with Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed to create their post collection boxes in memory of Pat and Bob Weller, who founded the service over 30 years ago and also helped to run the Scout group for over 35 years.

Cards will be delivered to East Huntspill, West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Pawlett at a cost of 50p per card.

The delivery and sorting involves many hours of work by local Beavers, Cubs, Squirrels, Scouts and their parents, as well as a group of helpers.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year with all cards delivered at low cost before Christmas Day,” adds Claudette Murley. “The price has risen from last year, but we try to keep the price as low cost as possible, especially in these tough times.”

Post can be delivered at the boxes. A full name, address and postcode is needed on each envelope – and 50p per card should be placed in the box with your cards.

Location of post boxes:

The locations of the post boxes around Burnham and Highbridge are as follows:

  • Tesco – Burnham – TA8 1EZ
  • Burnham Library – Burnham – TA8 1EH
  • Thomas’ Shoes – Burnham – TA8 1PE
  • Westcoast Estate Agents – Burnham – TA8 1PA
  • Lowe’s Barber Shop – Burnham – TA8 1NX
  • Westcroft Eggs & Farm Shop – Berrow – TA8 2LY
  • Burnham Road Stores – Highbridge – TA9 3EG
  • Proper Job – Highbridge – TA9 3BN
  • Crossways Inn – West Huntspill – TA9 3RA
  • 51 Church Road – East Huntspill – TA9 3RZ
  • Clucky Moo – North Farm – Pawlett – TA6 4RT
