Community-spirited residents organise Christmas meal for lonely locals

Community-spirited residents in West Huntspill are organising a Christmas dinner for local people who will be alone during the festive season.

The event is run by residents Chantelle Sear and her mother-in-law Nicola Doble and will be held at the Balliol Hall in Church Road, West Huntspill on 21st December.

Doors will open at 1pm, and locals can sit down with a complimentary Christmas dinner, as well as pudding, tea and biscuits, and a round of bingo at the end, with the event ending at 4pm.

Help with transport is also being offered for those who struggle to reach the hall. It’s the third year in a row that the dinner has been held.

For details and to enquire on spaces, email christmaslunch2022@yahoo.com or call 07387 292546.