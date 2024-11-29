Public meeting to be held in bid to save Burnham’s former adult learning centre

A public meeting is to be held next week to form a new group to try and safeguard the former adult learning centre opposite the town’s Princess Theatre for community use.

Liz Bennett, who founded Burnham-On-Sea community cafe The Waffle Hub, has called the meeting. We recently reported here that the Hub is in talks with Somerset Council to potentially take over the building for its community services.

Liz said this week: “The old adult education building is definitely going up for sale.”

”We are starting to form an action group of people who might be interested in saving it for the community.”

She adds: “A meeting will be held on Wednesday 4th December in the Methodist Church Hall at 7:30pm when all will be welcome.”

The Waffle Hub hopes to expand its services, which are currently run from Burnham Methodist Church, and move into the bigger building in Princess Street.

Burnham’s adult learning centre has been vacant since it closed in December 2017 due to county council funding cuts.

Liz – pictured with town councillor Barbara Vickers – adds: “We are currently home to 15 groups – from a regular employment support group and IT support to a clothing bank and repair cafe.”

“We are exploring the possibility of expanding into the adult learning centre, which is more accessible, and would provide us with a bigger space, including an area for confidential help and support services.”

“This will be a great opportunity to hear about the Waffle Hub’s exciting plans and our vision. We would encourage local people to come along and get involved.”

Earlier this year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Burnham and Highbridge Town Council had voted against moving out of their council chambers in Jaycroft Road and into the vacant adult learning centre building due to the high cost of renovating the property.

Instead, an architect was appointed by the Town Council to produce plans for reconfiguring and upgrading the Jaycroft Road Offices.