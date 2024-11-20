Community cafe in talks to take over former Burnham-On-Sea adult learning centre

A Burnham-On-Sea community cafe is in talks with Somerset Council to potentially take over the vacant former adult learning centre opposite the town’s Princess Theatre.

The Waffle Hub hopes to expand its services which are run from Burnham Methodist Church in College Street – and move into the bigger building in Princess Street.

Burnham’s adult learning centre has been vacant since it closed in December 2017 due to county council funding cuts.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, the Waffle Hub’s founder Liz Bennett – pictured below with town councillor Barbara Vickers – says: “We are currently home to 15 groups – from a regular employment support group and IT support to a clothing bank and repair cafe.”

“We are exploring the possibility of expanding into the adult learning centre, which is more accessible, and would provide us with a bigger space, including an area for confidential help and support services.”

She adds that the “exciting project” is at an early stage with the idea being explored.

Liz adds: “We are also seeking more volunteers to get involved with our community groups and an open meeting will be held on December 14th at 2pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham Methodist Church where residents can find out how they can help.”

“This will be a great opportunity to hear about the Waffle Hub’s exciting plans and our vision. We would encourage local people to come along and get involved.”

Earlier this year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Burnham and Highbridge Town Council had voted against moving out of their council chambers in Jaycroft Road and into the vacant adult learning centre building due to the high cost of renovating the property.

Instead, an architect was appointed by the Town Council to produce plans for reconfiguring and upgrading the Jaycroft Road Offices.