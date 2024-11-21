Berrow Makers Market returns today for event with 20 craft stalls

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday November 23rd.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

* Scents by Sue

* Highbridge War Memorial Southwell House.

* Nicky Taylor Fused Glass

* Glass heart designs

* Alan Winters driftwood

* Red tree

* Craftations

* Crafted with Pride

* Lyn’s Embroidery Resin

* Lorita’s Crafts

* Nessie’s Resin

* Busy Lizzie’s cakes

* Pamadoodle

* Laura Laws designs

* Caroline’s Crafts

* Di’s designs

* Bespoke Eggs

* Community Crafter’s

* Somerset Natural Soaps

* Fifi’s Beautiful Creations