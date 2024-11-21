1.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow Makers Market returns today for event with 20 craft stalls
News

Berrow Makers Market returns today for event with 20 craft stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday November 23rd.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Scents by Sue
* Highbridge War Memorial Southwell House.
* Nicky Taylor Fused Glass
* Glass heart designs
* Alan Winters driftwood
* Red tree
* Craftations
* Crafted with Pride
* Lyn’s Embroidery Resin
* Lorita’s Crafts
* Nessie’s Resin
* Busy Lizzie’s cakes
* Pamadoodle
* Laura Laws designs
* Caroline’s Crafts
* Di’s designs
* Bespoke Eggs
* Community Crafter’s
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Fifi’s Beautiful Creations
Previous article
Community cafe in talks to take over former Burnham-On-Sea adult learning centre
Next article
Tickets on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society Christmas Concert

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
1.3 ° C
2.4 °
0.1 °
92 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com