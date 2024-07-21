New 2024 Coast Path walking ‘passport’ starts in Burnham, Brean and Berrow

An updated new ‘passport’ for walkers of the Coast Path between Brean, Berrow, Burnham-On-Sea, Watchet and Porlock Weir has been launched.

A free pocket size booklet has been published which contains maps, route details, things to see and do, as well as space to collect stamps, with the aim of being a companion for walkers on the Somerset coast.

The passports are available from points along the route: the National Trust Beach Hut at Brean Down, visitor information centres at Burnham-On-Sea, Watchet, Dunster, Minehead and Porlock, and at Bridgwater Town Hall.

Ten new stamping stations and five new collection points have been added to the 2024 Somerset and Exmoor Coast Trail Passport.

Following the successful launch of the passport in autumn 2023 it has been reprinted, in time for the summer season, with the addition of new stamping and collection points.

The passport has maps, route details and space for walkers to record their memories and collect stamps from 45 cafes, pubs, hotels, galleries and shops along the way.

Isobel Pring, King Charles III England Coast Path Officer for Somerset, says: “We are encouraging everyone to join our guided walk at the Somerset & Exmoor Coast Festival: eighty miles in eight days!”

“Each walker will receive a passport at the beginning and be encouraged to collect as many stamps as they can during their trip. Take a look at the walks here www.eventbrite.com/cc/80-miles-in-eight-days-challenge-walks-3174409.”

The free passport can be collected from the National Trust at Brean Down, visitor information centres at Burnham-On-Sea, Watchet, Dunster, Minehead and Porlock and Bridgwater Town Hall and new for this year Burton Springs Holidays and Fishery, Thomas Poole Library (Nether Stowey), Williton Library, Watchet Community Library and Minehead Library.

Ian Jefferies, from Burnham-On-Sea information centre, says: “The passport has been very popular and we hope the interest will continue to grow as more people discover our beautiful coast.”

At the other end of the trail, at Minehead information centre, a spokeswoman adds: “people have been pleased to receive a Somerset and Exmoor Coast Trail Passport. One person visiting the area from Winchester walked from Minehead to Blue Anchor collecting stamps on their way. Other people, who were excited to pick up the passport, planned to walk the full route over time. It has certainly helped to encourage people to walk along and enjoy the King Charles III England Coast Path.”

Details of all the collection and stamping points, along with exclusive offers for passport holders, can be downloaded here www.somerset.gov.uk/coastpath/

More information about all the events taking place at the Somerset & Exmoor Coast Festival, 21st to 29th September, can be found at: https://somersetcoastfestival.co.uk/