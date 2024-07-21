Cycling fundraiser will pedal between Burnham-On-Sea, Weston and Portishead for RNLI

A fundraiser will pedal into Burnham-On-Sea this week as he takes part in a 200km cycling challenge to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.
Jason says: “The RNLI are on call 24 hours a day seven days a week therefore on 24th July I am undertaking a 200K cycling challenge for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as part of their 200th Anniversary Celebrations.”
“My brother-in-law Chris Cox is a member of the Weston-super-Mare RNLI crew as well as a few of my associates, so I know the time they volunteer and the risks they go through from a personal viewpoint.”
“I recall one Christmas he had a shout so left the family celebrations to carry out the rescue. We took him some of the food he had left behind on our way home a few hours later as he was still not back from the shout.
“Please support me and my fundraising for the Weston-super-Mare RNLI Branch by using the link to my page.”