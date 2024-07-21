Cycling fundraiser will pedal between Burnham-On-Sea, Weston and Portishead for RNLI

Jason says: “The RNLI are on call 24 hours a day seven days a week therefore on 24th July I am undertaking a 200K cycling challenge for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as part of their 200th Anniversary Celebrations.”

“I am planning on cycling 200km including cycling coastal routes and cycle paths from Weston-super-Mare to both Portishead and Burnham-On Sea before returning to Weston where I will be completing many lengths of the promenade before finishing at Weston-super-Mare RNLI Station.”

“My brother-in-law Chris Cox is a member of the Weston-super-Mare RNLI crew as well as a few of my associates, so I know the time they volunteer and the risks they go through from a personal viewpoint.”

“I recall one Christmas he had a shout so left the family celebrations to carry out the rescue. We took him some of the food he had left behind on our way home a few hours later as he was still not back from the shout.

“Please support me and my fundraising for the Weston-super-Mare RNLI Branch by using the link to my page.”