PHOTOS: Year 6 pupils at Burnham’s St Andrew’s School perform ‘Olivia’ to rave reviews

Year 6 pupils at St Andrew’s Junior School in Burnham-On-Sea have performed their end-of-year production of Olivia in front of capacity audiences.

Three performances of the show were watched by over 250 people, earning unanimously positive feedback.

The play follows Olivia, who escaped from the workhouse to find her fortune in London, where she befriends Eliza Doolittle and a group of flower sellers. On the way she met Fagin and Dodger, Ebeneezer Scrooge, George Bernard Shaw and Sherlock Holmes, who helped her find her long-lost mother, Annie, one of the flower sellers.

Jim Gillard, Year 6 teacher at St Andrew’s Junior School, says: “We were so proud of the children’s performances. They worked really hard, recited their lines and sang beautifully.”

“It was a real team effort – we wanted the children to experience what it would be like to take part in a proper theatre production, including props, set design and backstage crew.”

“We wanted everyone to be involved, which included learning how to change scenery, manage props, wait back stage and work the stage while performing on it.”

“Children with major parts had to go through an auditioning process.”

“We have had many positive comments, many from parents who couldn’t believe their children were capable of the level of performance they produced. We wanted to share this news as we are so proud of them.”