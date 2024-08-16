New gardening allotments unveiled with help of local volunteers group

A new gardening allotment area has been unveiled at Berrow Primary Church Academy with the help of a local group’s volunteers.

Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed has helped the school to develop the new growing area for children, pictured here.

Charlotte Bradley, principal, says: “A huge thank you goes to the volunteers from Burnham and Highbridge Mens Shed Club for helping us to develop our allotment area.”

“Phase 1 has been completed. This wonderful project has been led by our vice chair of our Academy Council, Julie Nichols.”

“We have had donations from local retailers, neighbours and families and are making good progress.”

“The aim is to teach the children about sustainable energy, eco friendly systems and healthy living whilst proving children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilites Children opportunities for sensory.”

“We were growing fruit and vegetables and cooking and eating them. Unfortunately, we have been badly affected by storm damage and are facing the prospect of having to start again as our Poly tunnel ripped and raisied beds flattened.”

“The Shed agreed that they were able to provide labour to help with constructing new raised beds and a seating area with a bench and table.”

“The School provided the new timber and fixings, also liked the idea of recycling used parts from the school that were being removed, as the school is having a major revamp over the summer break.”

“Over three days, five Shed members moved large pieces of timber from the front of the school to the rear where the allotment is located, constructed 3 large raised beds, with a large ‘L’ shape bench with a table.”

“In the future Phase 2 will be arranged to construct the remaining raised beds and hopefully someone can be found to help with the repair of the poly tunnel. A big thanks to all the Shed members that helped, who also battled the heat!”