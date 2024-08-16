PHOTOS: Fluffy alpacas surprise residents at Burnham-On-Sea care home

Burnham-On-Sea’s Towans care home has welcomed several unique four-legged visitors this week.

The care home’s residents enjoyed a visit by alpacas Bobby, Bumble and Reggie from Stokewood Alpacas.

The care home’s Jo Boobyer says: “They were loved by all – residents, family and friends were encouraged to feed, stroke and even take them for a walk.”

“We had a basket of wool from the sheep and alpacas, so residents could see and feel the difference between the two materials.”

“Residents were also encouraged to ask questions, and we learnt a lot about the animals.”

“Alpacas need to be in a minimum of threes due to the fact that they are not solitary animals and will die of a broken heart if alone.”

“They are so well behaved, and the owners recognise when they need to go to the toilet so they were fine to come inside!”

“Stokewood Alpacas need a special mention for the good work they do with special needs adults/children and also the visits they make to hospitals and hospices.”

“The Alpacas are so relaxing and well behaved that they are perfect for these situations. We will definitely be asking them to visit again.”