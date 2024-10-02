New ‘lifesaving’ bleed kits installed in Burnham and Highbridge by Rotary Club

Bleed kits have been installed in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to help save lives from stabbings and accidents.

The kits can be used by bystanders when someone has catastrophic blood loss and contain equipment such as trauma dressings and tourniquets.

The Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea has installed the kits in the two towns, one at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street and the other at Sopha in Highbridge’s Church Street.

Rotary President Jimmy Lynch says: “These important lifesaving kits provide emergency aid in the case of significant blood loss, such as a major road traffic accident, workplace accident or stabbing incident.”

“These have been located with the defibrillators at the two central locations chosen. Thanks are given to the Ritz Social Club and Sopha for their permission to locate the kits on the outside of their buildings.”

He adds: “Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club sadly lost one of our members, Stuart Adams, earlier this year and the family left the donations from his funeral to the club.”

“A decision was made to look at bleed kits as there are none in the local community. On aproaching Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, they were able to offer a second kit donated by the Blue Light Partnership. This leaves hopefully some of Stuarts legacy available to fund a further kit later in the year.”

The bleed kits are monitored and maintained by Avon and Somerset Police, who have a fund to replenish them. Their locations can be found online, along with the location of defibrillators.

In addition, in Stuart’s name, an award cup has been donated to Highbridge Festival of Arts. Sanders Garden Centre has also donated two bags of bulbs for Rotarians to plant in Stuart’s memory along Burnham’s Queens Drive.

Jimmy adds: “Burnham-On-Sea Rotary would like to thank Stuarts family for letting us use the money for these purposes. He was a very suportive member for many years and is missed.”

If you would like to find out more about Rotary, there will be a membership evening on 17th October from 5-8pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church. “Come down for a cuppa, a piece of cake and meet some of the club members,” adds Jimmy Lynch.

Pictured: Top, President Jimmy Lynch with Burnham Rotary Club members and family members of the late Stuart Adams: step daughter Sally and his wife Rosemary