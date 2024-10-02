It’s 21 years since Jeremy Clarkson and BBC Top Gear filmed Burnham-On-Sea episode

It’s 21 years since Jeremy Clarkson and the BBC’s Top Gear filmed an episode of the hit show in Burnham-On-Sea.

Clarkson headed to Burnham-On-Sea for the programme that featured a Toyota 4×4 tied to Burnham jetty and left to the mercy of the rising tide on October 8th, 2003, as featured here.

In the programme, Clarkson attempted to destroy the “indestructible” Toyota Hilux with various stunts, accompanied by his infamous humour.

Before its arrival in Burnham-On-Sea, the pick-up truck had been driven down a flight of stairs and into walls and a tree in Bristol, sustaining only cosmetic damage.

Clarkson said in Burnham: “I’d tried careless driving. So, I thought I’d try a spot of careless parking.”

The Hilux was tied to Burnham Jetty with ropes, exposing its internal components to the rapidly rising tide.

“This is the Severn Estuary, home to the second-biggest tide in the world,” remarked Clarkson.

“Forty feet! And it moves at eight miles per hour. That’s why they have tethered my car in place. I’m not going to get that out for hours! Damn!”

But then, as the volunteers and amused members of the public watched on, the ropes snapped and the Hilux was shown floating off before sinking beneath the waves.

Later, as the tide receded, it was found resting on its side on the beach.

With the help of a team from BARB Search & Rescue, they managed to recover the vehicle to enable its damage to be assessed.

Clarkson said: “The silt had jammed the steering lock, and the cylinders were flooded with seawater.”

“It was a wreck and, even though we brought a mechanic along, we had no spare parts. Things looked bleak.”

The mechanic worked on it for around 40 minutes, with Clarkson concluding that it had been ‘killed’ by the ordeal – but soon after, the truck remarkably whirred into life.

It was then taken to the Top Gear test track, where it was driven through a shed, had a caravan dropped on its roof, got hit by a wrecking ball and was even set on fire.

Despite that, the hardy pick-up was driven into the next studio show to a round of applause from the surprised BBC hosts and audience members.