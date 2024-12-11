New young enterprise group formed in Burnham and Highbridge selling eco-friendly products

A new young enterprise group has been formed in Burnham and Highbridge producing a range of eco-friendly products.

Called ‘RESIN8’, it is run by a group of a dozen Year 12 students from King Alfred School Academy.

They are making ‘affordable and aesthetically pleasing resin decorations and slime which is aimed at helping with young people’s mental health, including those with ADHD and/or anxiety’.

Olivia, the group’s Managing Director, says: “We have successfully had our first in-person event at King Alfred School, where the team got an insight into what selling products is all about.”

“Over the next few weeks we are attending two local craft fairs in Burnham/Berrow and we are hoping to see our products appear in local Burnham shops in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled.”

“During our market research we found that slime is constantly kept within plastic pots and resin was unfortunately not biodegradable so we found our own alternatives which we hope to use to improve our impact on the environment.”

The team is currently in the process of making products such as resin Christmas tree ornaments and a colourful slime product.

Mr King, the school’s Head of Business and Economics, says: “Every year I enjoy seeing a new group of students coming together to form their own business, and their creativity never ceases to amaze me. I’d also like to record my thanks to Dave Baum Finance and Bakkavor for supporting our young enterprise students for another year of experiential learning.”

On Saturday 14th December they will be selling the products from 9am-2pm at Burnham Methodist Church. Then on Saturday 21st December they will be at Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm.