Night of fast-paced wrestling action headed to Burnham-On-Sea in February

A night of fast-paced wrestling action is coming to Burnham-On-Sea in February.

Reach Wrestling is holding a special evening of live professional wrestling action as its superstars collide in the ring.

The event will be held at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre in Burnham on 14th February. Doors open at 5pm and the ring action begins at 6pm.

“This event will feature hard-hitting action from your favourites from the Reach Wrestling Roster,” says a spokesperson.

Somerset’s own Will ‘The Rocket’ Roberts will challenging for the Middleweight Championship during the evening.

Tickets, priced from £12.50, are available from reachwrestling.com. Use the discount code KING10 to get 10% off your purchase.