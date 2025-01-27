Tickets on sale for two Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club events raising funds for local charities

Tickets are on sale for two Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club events raising funds for local charities.

The first event is a quiz night on 15th February at 7.30pm at the Burnham Sea Cadets Hall.

“There will be some valentines themed rounds for the romantics out there, with prizes available for the winning team – up to six people per team – and we are planning some extra spot games,” says Rotary President Jimmy Lynch, pictured with past President Keith Gough.

“Bring your own nibbles and drinks of choice. All profits will go to Rotary for distribution to local charities at the end of the President’s year. ”

Tickets are £10 and can be bought from Rotarian Simone Lynch at simonehornblow@gmail.com or 07748718835.

The club is also planning a President’s Ball at the Batch Country House in Lympsham on March 15th from 7pm.

All are welcome for this black tie event, with music by Jordan Hill after a 3 course meal. Tickets for the ball are £42.50, raising funds for Rotary charities. Contact Jamesplynch@hotmail.co.uk or 07449814615 for details.