Burnham-On-Sea RNLI members complete new training programme introduced by charity

Several members of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI have completed a new training programme introduced by the charity.

A spokesman says: “Training of volunteer lifeboat crew members has always been structured and specific. However, last year the RNLI updated their training methods, in a scheme known as the Operational Competence Framework.”

“All volunteers need to reach the various required standards before being considered competent. However, not many people appreciate that these standards also apply to the RNLI shore crew volunteers.”

“Training is very specific, with due regard to efficiency and Health and Safety. A recent training night earlier in January saw a major drive on shore based training, when many volunteers were assessed by a visiting team of trainers and assessors at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station.”

Training coordinator Nathan Meager adds: “A really busy day and night for RNLI Burnham-on-Sea of training and assessments. We had both our shore and boat crew assessor trainers on site as well as our area manager.”

“The crew have been working really hard under the new training framework to maintain competencies as well as developing new skills in new roles. The afternoon and evening were a great success, the trainers delivering some shore based training sessions.”

“We had a brand new Head Launcher (Ade) fully pass out, plus a new member of shore crew. Also, a revalidation of a helmsman and a fully passed out crew on the station D class.”

“These successes as a station mean we can continue to launch lifeboats to save lives at sea. Thank you to all our volunteers for their hard work as well as all the regional RNLI team who support us.”

Pictured: Ade Povey, who passed out as a head launcher at Burnham Lifeboat Station