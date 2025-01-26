Burnham and Berrow Golf Club greenkeeper receives lifetime achievement award

Burnham and Berrow Golf Club’s head greenkeeper has received a top lifetime achievement award recognising his decades of work.

Richard Whyman was recognised at the annual British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association Awards last week.

Richard is a golf links specialist, having started at Saunton in 1976. He joined Burnham in 2003 from Bude and North Cornwall and is set to retire later this year.

A club spokesman says: “Congratulations to our Head Greenkeeper, Richard Whyman, on being presented with the richly-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association Awards in Harrogate.”

“Richard will be retiring later this year and we will be extremely sad to see him go, but thrilled he will be leaving the courses in their best ever condition, along with a superb team of highly-driven greenkeepers.”

The club was also one of the three finalists in The Championship Venue of the Year category.

This was in recognition of the team’s efforts in turning around The Championship Course following the drought in 2023.