Burnham Conservative by-election candidate calls for improved bus services

Paul Mills, the Conservative candidate for the Burnham Central Town Council by-election, has made it his priority to address the challenges residents face with local bus services.

The by-election for the Burnham Central Ward will be held on Thursday 6th February.

Paul says that after hearing from many residents in the Burnham Central ward about their difficulties with unreliable and inconvenient bus routes, he has taken steps to push for improvements.

“One of the biggest concerns I’ve heard from residents is the need for better bus services, particularly around Love Lane,” said Paul.

“Residents deserve a service that meets their needs, and this is something I’m determined to address.”

Paul says he reached out to Burnham MP Ashley Fox to explore how a collaborative approach could help tackle the issue. In response, Ashley Fox has raised the matter directly with First Bus, highlighting residents’ frustrations and emphasising the importance of better services in Burnham.

“Ashley has already made good progress by bringing this to First Bus’s attention. His discussions have led to a commitment from First Bus to investigate the viability of buses stopping along Love Lane for example, an area where buses currently bypass. This is a positive step forward, and we need to do more.”

Paul has emphasised his commitment to continuing this work if elected, adding: “I will make sure residents’ voices are heard and that their concerns about reliable public transport are acted upon. By working together with our MP and others, we can work towards delivering real improvements that make a difference in people’s daily lives.”

Two candidates have put forward their names for the by-election for the Burnham Central Ward on Thursday 6th February: Paul Mills is standing for the Conservatives, while Gregory Broadhurst is standing for the Liberal Democrats. Read more here.