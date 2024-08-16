Old bikes collected by council will go to local bicycle recycling charity

A new initiative between Somerset Council, SUEZ and On Your Bike, means that bikes collected via the council’s bulky collection service will now be donated to On Your Bike, and head back onto the road.

Recycling is great but buying less or second-hand, reusing and repairing is always better for the environment. Even if a bike is no longer roadworthy, the team at On Your Bike, will happily refurbish it or use it for parts.

Bikes are often collected from households as part of the Council’s bulky waste collection service, and although previously recycled as scrap metal, they will now go to new homes thanks to the partnership.

On Your Bike is a bicycle recycling charity, based in Bridgwater and Taunton. The charity’s aim is to train and support those in the community who have suffered social exclusion, have physical disabilities or mental health issues. This includes ex-service personnel, refugees, ex-offenders, homeless and long term unemployed.

Bikes that are donated to On Your Bike are refurbished and sold for affordable prices in their Bridgwater and Taunton shops. As well as providing affordable bikes, qualified mechanics offer servicing and repairs on all types of bike. All funds generated go back into local community projects.

During the first month of the new partnership, On Your Bike have received more than 25 bikes.

Councillor Dixie Darch, Executive Lead Member for Climate and Environment said: “We are always open to new ideas that mean we are part of a more sustainable community. This new partnership is a great opportunity to support the people of Somerset.”

Lily Morton, Senior Community Liaison Manager, at SUEZ recycling and recovery said: “We are really pleased to be able to start this partnership with On Your Bike and help them by donating bikes that would otherwise be recycled have a chance for a second life. On Your Bike are an important part of the community and we are happy we can support them. This partnership is a great example of how we can help provide both environmental and social benefits to the local community and seize the reuse opportunity!”

Tracey Mock, General Manager at On Your Bike said: “We are really excited to be working in partnership with SUEZ. We live in such a “throw away” society at present and more needs to be done to reuse and recycle. Many bikes that come to us have many more years of riding in them. We also make bikes affordable for those whose only feasible choice of transport is a bike. Cycling is good for the mind and body and should be accessible to everyone as well as better for the planet and its future.”

Somerset Council offer a paid-for bulky item collection service that is operated by their collections contractor, SUEZ.

The charge for collecting up to three bulky items is £73.40 and an extra £18.40 for each additional item. There is a maximum limit of five items per collection. Collections can be booked online.