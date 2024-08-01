One of Burnham-On-Sea’s longest-running businesses celebrates its 75th anniversary

One of Burnham-On-Sea’s longest running businesses is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week.

The team at A&F Estate Agents in College Street marked the milestone by handing out cake and balloons on Thursday (August 1st).

Owner Julian Frost, pictured with his staff, has thanked customers for all their support over the decades.

“My father launched the estate agents here in Burnham on August 1st, 1949 so this is a big milestone for us,” he says.

“The business began in a small premises on the opposite corner of College Street and then moved to a bigger premises further along the street in 1962 before extending in 1990.”

“The market has developed over the years and we have expanded at the business and now have ten staff.”

The agency is marking the anniversary with a special offer for those placing new instructions this month.